The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 719.20 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.39. The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.