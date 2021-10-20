The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. The Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.10. 9,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

