The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

