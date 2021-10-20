The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,590,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

