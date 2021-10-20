The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $114.20 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.