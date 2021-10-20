The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $114.20 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

