The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $114.20 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

