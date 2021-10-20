Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $326,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $108,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,014.4% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.23. 21,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,167. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.