Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $8.25 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.