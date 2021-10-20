Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWMIF shares. CIBC started coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

