Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.90 at Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.90.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.