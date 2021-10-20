Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Tilray has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.