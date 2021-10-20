Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $52.54 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

