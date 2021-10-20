Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 26,600 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 1.23% of Farmland Partners worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPI opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

