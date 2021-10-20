Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,935,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of MU opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

