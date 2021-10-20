Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

