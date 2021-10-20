Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

