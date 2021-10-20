Tom Libassi Acquires 150,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.55 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.41. The stock has a market cap of £115.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

