Toroso Investments LLC Invests $202,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

