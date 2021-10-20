Toroso Investments LLC Invests $67,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $824.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

