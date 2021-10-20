Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

