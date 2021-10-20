TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $6,048,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 6,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.