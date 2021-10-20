Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 208,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BRG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 340,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.