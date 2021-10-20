TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,250 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 620,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,841. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

