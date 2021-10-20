Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $942.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $945.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

