Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.75.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$43.02 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.89 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.50.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

