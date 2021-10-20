Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Short Interest Update

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Triterras alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.