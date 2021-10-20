Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.56 million and the lowest is $884.21 million. Tronox reported sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.