Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

