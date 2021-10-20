Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

TRUP stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

