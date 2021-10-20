TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.370 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTM Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 365.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.