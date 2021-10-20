Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $11.45 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $50,510.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

