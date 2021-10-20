Umicore’s (UMICY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UMICY stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

