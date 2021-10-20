Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

UAA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.