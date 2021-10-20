United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. United Airlines has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.