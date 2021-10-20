United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $34.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UBSI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

