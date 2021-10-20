United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 49 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in VeriSign by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.