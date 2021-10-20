United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $12,035,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Booking by 64.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,123,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 146.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,463.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

