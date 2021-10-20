United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

