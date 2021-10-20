United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

