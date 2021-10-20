United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

UCBI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 436,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

