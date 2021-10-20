United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.