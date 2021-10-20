United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Graham Martin Acquires 677,966 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Graham Martin bought 677,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).

LON:UOG opened at GBX 3.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.87. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

