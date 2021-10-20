United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Graham Martin Acquires 677,966 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Graham Martin bought 677,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).
LON:UOG opened at GBX 3.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.87. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25.
