UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $475.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $424.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.64. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,349. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.