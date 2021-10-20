Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

