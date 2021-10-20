Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $6.99. Urban One shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 120,642 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

