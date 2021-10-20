Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $6.99. Urban One shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 120,642 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
