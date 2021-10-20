USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.27 billion and $3.13 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.62 or 0.06043751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00082556 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,261,765,030 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

