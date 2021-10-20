Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 566,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Utz Brands by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

