Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.