Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

VMI traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $245.68. 66,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,762. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $137.72 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

